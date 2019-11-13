Saints guard Andrus Peat reportedly has broken arm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints left guard Andrus Peat left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons in the second quarter with an arm injury and did not return. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peat will miss six weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken arm.
In his fifth year out of Stanford, Peat has played in at least 12 games each season. If he is to miss six games, that would set his return at the season finale, December 29th at Carolina.
In Peat’s absence, Will Clapp took over at left guard in the Brother Martin product’s second year out of LSU.
