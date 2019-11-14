Bossier City lays out some ground rules for Trump rally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City has laid out some do’s and don’ts for President Trump’s rally Thursday evening.
And the city is warning motorists to expect some impact on traffic.
“Plans are designed to have minimal impact to the community. However, Bossier residents should expect some periodic closures, delays and detours in the CenturyLink Center area throughout the day Thursday as visitors and the president arrive and depart,” city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway boat launch will be closed all day Thursday.
Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive will be closed during the rally.
Because of security concerns, Landry said, information about other street closures cannot be publicized.
“Motorists are advised of alternate routes during their drive home from work Thursday afternoon in south Bossier traffic,” Bossier sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
“If you wish to avoid congestion in the area, motorists can take I-20 over to Clyde Fant (Memorial) Parkway in Shreveport and then cross back into Bossier over the Jimmie Davis bridge, which will not be closed.”
As for those who plan to attend the rally, Landry suggests they consider carpooling because parking space is limited.
Upon arrival at CenturyLink Center, motorists will be directed to designated parking areas.
There will be no parking on:
- Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, or,
- any shoulders or grassy areas around CenturyLink Center.
“Violators will be cited and vehicles will be towed.”
As for what you can’t bring in with you, prohibited are:
- lighters
- e-cigarettes
- backpacks
- large bags
- large purses
- weapons
- outside food or beverages
And one more note, a sign language interpreter will be provided during the rally.
