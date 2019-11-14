Bruce: Clouds-Few Showers End Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An area of low pressure is moving east across the Gulf today keeping clouds and showers in our forecast through the early evening hours. This has kept temperatures in the 40s for most of the day.
The clouds will clear just in time to wrap up the work week Friday as we sail into the weekend allowing us to climb into the upper 50s to near 60 for highs. Mornings will be cold with a light freeze possible north and west of the lake.
Some clouds return Sunday as a less intense cold front approaches. That will keep high temperatures below our average of 72 degrees for this time of year.
