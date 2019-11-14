Coroner identifies woman killed in Causeway Bridge crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish coroner has identified the woman involved in a fatal accident on the Causeway Bridge.
Carolyn Montgomery Diggs, 57, was killed Wednesday afternoon when someone crashed into her stalled vehicle.
According to Causeway officials, they received a call around 2 p.m. about the stalled vehicle four miles from the South Shore. While police were on the phone with the driver, they heard another vehicle crash into the stalled vehicle.
An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. The driver of the other vehicle has not been charged with any crime.
