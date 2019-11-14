David: Sun returns for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The upcoming weekend will be another beauty as our next cold front sweeps through bringing sunny skies and reinforcing the November chill for the next several days.
Tonight any lingering showers will come to an end before skies clear by daybreak. It will be a chilly start to your Friday as lows dip into the 30s north shore, 40s south of the lake. By the afternoon hours expect highs to rebound nicely into the upper 50s with plentiful sunshine and a cool breeze.
This weekend the only weather concern will be morning frost south of the lake and maybe a light freeze north. The cold starts to the day will give way to beautiful afternoons as highs top out near 60 both Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies.
Going into next week we will slowly see temperatures rebound back to normal. The next 7 days look dry.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.