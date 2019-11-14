First phase of Superdome renovations up for a vote today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The vote for the first phase of renovations follow the $450 million improvement project announced earlier this year.
Phase one of the construction project was awarded to a contractor. Now, they will need a vote of approval from the dome commission.
According to the meeting agenda, phase one of the project is slated to cost just over $52 million to complete. This includes getting rid of 80,000 square feet of ramps to replace them with new elevators and escalators. The concourse will also be expanded along with a new central commissary for food and drink services.
State and local leaders say the project is about keeping the Saints in New Orleans long term, as well as attracting new events to compete with venues across the country.
“It’s my goal to keep them here for 30 years more and 15 of those years will be three five-year extension terms that we would have as part of the deal," said John Bel Edwards,“We believe the $450 million to renovate the Superdome, we’re going to be successful that, that renovation will be complete before the Super Bowl. It’ll happen over the next three years.”
The dome commission will also provide renderings at today’s meetings of what the finished project will look like. They say once it is approved construction can begin as soon as January of next year.
MARK ROMIG, NOTMC CEO
“We’ve got the super bowl coming here in 2024, and it’s going to be necessary for us to meet the super bowl and NFL requirements for that game to be here, but it’s also about the fans, the fact that this is going to increase the fan experience," said Mark Romig, CEO of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing
