JPSO deputy arrested for payroll and computer fraud

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into payroll fraud.
According to JPSO, 38-year-old Devaunta Ashford of Harvey was clocking in remotely for overtime shifts at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. JPSO’s internal payroll controls learned that he was not working the shifts and passed the information on to the Investigations Bureau.
Investigators discovered that Ashford clocked in for overtime shifts 12 times and netted almost $4000 in fraudulent pay.
Ashford later admitted to not working the overtime shifts and was arrested for 12 counts of public payroll fraud and 12 counts of computer fraud.
JPSO says Ashford, who was a 10-year veteran assigned to the Second District, has been fired.
