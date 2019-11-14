LSU basketball falls to VCU, 84-82

The Rams took control of the game in the final 2:54 of the first half, up 39-33. Vann, Evans and Williams hit back-to-back-to-back triples while LSU missed a shot and turned it over twice. That pushed the lead to 48-33 with 1:15 to go before Watford hit a trey to close out the first half scoring and send the sellout crowd to the half happy, up 48-36.