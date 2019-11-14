LSU softball No. 2 recruiting class in the country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As fall ball comes to a close, LSU softball and head coach Beth Torina announce the signing of nine during the 2019 Signing Day. All will be a freshman and eligible for the 2020 season.
According to FloSoftball, the Tigers are ranked as the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The Tigers have six in the Top 100 Prospect rankings. Extra Inning Softball also ranked the Tigers second as they have seven ranked in the Elite 100 and a total of eight ranked in the Top 200.
The squad signed Hayden Brown (Colleyville, Texas), Emilee Casanova (Amite, La.), Danieca Coffey (Richwood, Texas), Emari Frazier (Franklin, Tenn.), Kennedi Houshmandzadeh (Cerritos, Calif.), Ali Newland (Bremen, Ga.), Presleigh Pilon (Murrieta, Calif.), Laney Roos (Aubrey, Texas) and Morgan Smith (Phoeniz, Ariz.).
“We strive for excellence in all that we do here at LSU, and I know we have achieved this with the 2020 class. I look forward to seeing them represent LSU at the highest level,” said head coach Beth Torina.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.