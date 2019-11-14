Man arrested after posing as handicapped brother, asking for diaper changes, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a complaint of online fraud and sexual battery, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit have arrested 29-year-old New Orleans resident Rutledge “Rory” Deas.
Troopers’ investigation revealed that Deas utilized social media advertisements to obtain home health care for his mentally and physically handicapped 18 year old brother named “Cory.” Upon arranging for a home health care provider, Deas would then pose as “Cory” while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped.
Deas was booked Wednesday evening into the Orleans Parish Jail on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
After providing home care on at least ten separate occasions, the victim became increasingly suspicious of Deas’ behavior and subsequently discovered “Cory” was actually Rutledge “Rory” Deas posing as his fictitious handicapped brother.
Deas was placed into custody at his New Orleans residence without incident. The investigation remains ongoing with additional victims anticipated. Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact LSP Detectives at 504-310-7000.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.