Mayor Cantrell says Hard Rock demo company to be fully vetted

Dem-Tech and a company name Alpha Explosives were both fined $14,000 for their role in the 2013 Bakersfield implosion. The injuries occurred as several thousand people gathered outside a 1000 foot safety perimeter to watch , as the debris flew beyond the safety zone. The mayor says she and others, will fully vet Dem-Tech, which was hired by the Hard Rock owners, before the implosion is allowed to move forward.