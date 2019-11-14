NOPD investigating homicide on Philip St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a homicide in Central City.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Philip Street around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police responding to the scene found a 43-year-old man inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
The name of the victim has not been released. Once an autopsy is completed and the victim’s family is notified, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name with an official cause of death.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
