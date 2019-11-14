Zurik: JP Councilmember charges taxpayers for thousands in out-of-state travel

Spears told us by e-mail: “...as it relates to my travel, the Parish has long set a budget for travel expenses for each council member and any travel reimbursement I sought from the Parish for my attendance at conferences was economical and consistent with the Parish’s policies. I have attended conferences that focus on economic empowerment and development, education, health, and other quality of life issues, which have proven beneficial and inspired projects for the betterment of Jefferson Parish, such as the Farmer’s Market in Marrero, the Golf Driving Range, to promote economic development, and innovative summer camps programs. I was able to see firsthand projects other municipalities have implementing that may be done locally to improve and beautify Jefferson Parish and attract new families to the Parish. Furthermore, Jefferson Parish Council District 3 has had the most new single family home constructions the last two years with 278 as a direct result of these innovative ideas.”