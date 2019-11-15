Boil water advisory lifted in eastern new Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has lifted a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in eastern New Orleans.
The Louisiana Department of Health conducted bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs.
The agency said customers who have not used their water suppoly duing the boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.
The boil water advisory was issued on Thursday morning.
