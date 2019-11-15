Bruce: A Fantastic Fall Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - From cloudy and rainy skies yesterday to sunny skies giving way to a beautiful fall weekend. Expect chilly mornings and comfy cool afternoons.
Highs in the afternoons will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool breeze.
A dry trend is underway for the next 7 days as no systems are expected tho affect our area. With morning lows in the lower to mid 30s, there may be a brief period of patchy frost with a light freeze Saturday morning north shore. .
Going into next week we will slowly see temperatures rebound. They’ll return to near our November-normal by the middle of next week.
