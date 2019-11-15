Cool weather continues for weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A beautiful weekend is ahead with chilly mornings and comfy cool afternoons. Saturday morning will start near freezing north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Some areas of frost will be possible. Near the lake on the south shore temperatures will mostly be in the 40s.
Plenty of sun all weekend with maybe a few clouds on Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 60s.
It stays cooler than normal for the first part of next week. A warming trend kicks in by mid week with temperatures reaching near or slightly above our normal high of 72 for the first time in well over a week. No rain is expected.
