Director of Aviation provides update on new Armstrong Airport terminal

Prior to opening the new MSY terminal, the Airport worked with stakeholders to conduct thorough testing and simulations of the baggage handling system. After the new terminal opened, we experienced some issues with the outbound baggage system not operating properly at certain points of the day, which is to be expected when a completely new system is fully launched. That’s why the airport ensured that the baggage system contractors and construction project managers are on site during this initial transition phase. These crews have been working with all airlines throughout the day to respond, identify, and correct issues as they arise, and we’re already seeing improvement to how the system functions.