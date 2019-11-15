FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Ponchatoula at Destrehan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula enters the playoffs with a three-game winning streak. On the other sideline, Destrehan is also full of confidence after beating rival Hahnville last week.
“To win that game in Week 10 was big for us. Obviously the main goal is get good a position in the rankings, and that got us all the way to No. 7,” said Destrehan head coach Steve Robichaux.
The Wildcats struggled earlier in the season, racking up three losses in their first seven games. But now Destrehan is red-hot, riding a three-game winning streak.
“We had a chance to win and we didn’t. We had some injuries, and those guys are back. The kids kind of stayed the course. My offensive coordinator Greg Boyne, and my defensive coordinator Malter Scobel did a tremendous job of keeping these guys focused, and the kids are seeing the benefits of it. Working hard, came out every day. Continue to play hard when they really need to,” said Robichaux.
The Destrehan defense will have a tall task on their hands tonight, Poncahtoula posseses one of the best QB’s in the state, LSU commit T.J. Finley.
“It’s very exciting. My first three years of high school I didn’t make it to the playoffs. Just a fresh start. A news season, everyone is 0-0, but one loss can send you home,” said Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.