Neighbors shocked after man is arrested for posing as handicapped brother

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A couple neighbors, who did not want to be identified were just trying to be good neighbors to someone they thought was shy. They said their neighbor, who they knew as "Rut” would ask for rides to the grocery store, and even invited them to share a pizza.
“He was just eating, we were just talking, he was the one eating; that’s when his skin started to look really bad,” they said.
They realized they had no idea who “Rut" really was when they heard police arrest him one morning.
Searching for answers all day, they had no idea why he was arrested until we told them:
“I’m about to throw up…. just wow, not like I expected it, but the things he would talk about I’m like oh I should've seen this coming,” they said.
Court documents show that Deas used a babysitting app called "Urban Babysitter" to lure someone to care for his disabled adult brother, who wore diapers and had the mind of a child. They say the 20-year-old Tulane student responded to the app and told investigators she took care of this person, who went by the name "Cory" for over a year and paid her for her services.
During the interactions, the victim told police she changed his adult diaper "at his request". Police say while searching social media, she discovered it was all an act, that the man she was babysitting was 29-year-old Deas.
Diana Ward is the chief student conduct officer at Loyola and would handle a case such as this if it happened to a student of hers. Court documents show that Deas told officers the interactions between him and the babysitter were not sexual in nature. Ward says even though it may be considered a gray area, it’s still sexual assault.
“He was taking advantage of someone for his sexual gain without her knowledge; it would fall under non-consensual sexual intercourse and sexual conduct,” said Ward.
She says as much as they try to teach safety precautions to their students, preventing something like this could only be prevented by the suspect himself.
“No one saying, ‘well you went on this app’. People are going on apps all the time whether it be something like this or a dating app, that doesn't mean they are consenting to something like this happening,” said Ward.
Shocked to learn about this side of their former neighbor, the pair say they're looking to move out as soon as possible.
“I don't know, it's just freaking weird. I feel so distraught, I let them into my apartment, and I gave him rides, I gave him rides,” they said.
The neighbors also said Deas would often talk about his "youthful appearance".
According to court documents there could be more victims.
If he’s released on bond, he’ll be electronically monitored.
In a statement, Lynn Perkins, CEO of UrbanSitter says:
“We are aware of this matter and are reviewing it internally. We take these claims very seriously and this individual has been removed from our platform. We intend to cooperate fully with authorities if needed and will provide timely information to our members as needed.”
