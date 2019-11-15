New Orleans area businessman Ray Brandt dies at 72

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ray Brandt, who owns the Ray Brandt Automotive group and recently purchased Pascal’s Manale, has passed away at 72.
His family released the following statement on Friday (Nov. 15).
“It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to Ray Brandt, a man who was loved by many and cherished his family and the friendships he fostered over his well lived life. Ray, who was 72 years young, was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in his home. Our family asks for your prayers and continued support for the many charitable causes and organizations that he proudly supported.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced a later date.
The cause of death was not released.
