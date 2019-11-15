‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera in Uptown theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are looking for a “porch pirate” who took a package from a house in the Uptown area.
The person in a video released on Friday (Nov. 15) appears to hop off his beach cruiser bike and take a package from the porch of a residence in the 2100 blk. of Calhoun St.
It happened on Nov. 8 around 4:02 p.m.
The person rode away southbound on the street.
Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
