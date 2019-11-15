‘She didn’t deserve this:’ Mother seeks justice after daughter found fatally shot in car

GENTILLY, La. (WVUE) - Family members look for answers after a woman was found dead inside her vehicle Wednesday night in Gentilly.
"They just left her there knowing she was in that car dead," Annette Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she received a call from her daughter's manager Tuesday night, telling her that her daughter, 22-year-old Tyshika Lawrence, never showed up.
"That's not like her to not go to her job. She has two jobs because she likes to work, and she would've called and let the people know that she's not coming in," Lawrence said.
That's when Lawrence knew something was wrong.
"I called her phone, it just went straight to voicemail," Lawrence said.
She said they went out to look for her, and eventually found her in Gentilly.
"My husband went looking for her, and he found the car. That's where she was, in the car," Lawrence said.
Police said she was dead when they arrived, with a gunshot wound.
"I can't believe that. Not Tootie. She ain't bother nobody. She ain't harm nobody. She wasn't living that lifestyle for nobody to just want to kill her," Keithshon Berryhill, Tyshika's niece said.
"I know one thing, she didn't deserve this," Lawrence said.
Family members said Tyshika worked two jobs and had dreams of starting her own business.
“She was talking about getting an ice cream truck, and every time I talked to Tootie she’d always say she getting her truck, she getting her truck. It’s coming soon, soon,” Berryhill said.
Tyshika's mother said she also thrived in school, and played on the basketball team.
"All of her trophies she made in high school, the school loved her," Lawrence said.
Margeret George said she lost her son to violence, and now, she's faced with the same grief.
"I have an organization called Not Another Child, Stop the Violence, and, never knew I'd be standing here in my brother's home, lost my little niece," George said.
Her family said they can't understand why someone would do this, and hopes their questions will be answered.
“She didn’t deserve this, the way it went out like that. All I want is justice to be served. Lord gon’ reveal who it is. They gon’ come to light,” Lawrence said.
Investigators said they are currently gathering evidence and information to identify who was responsible, and the motive.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call NOPD’s Homicide Department at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
