Shelby: Chilly Mornings, Cool Afternoons

We’re looking ahead to another gorgeous November weekend with sunny skies and cool temperatures.
Highs in the afternoons will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool breeze.
There’s no rain to worry about in the next seven days. In fact, the only weather concern will be morning frost south of the lake and maybe a light freeze north Saturday morning.
Going into next week we will slowly see temperatures rebound. They’ll return to near our November-normal by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.