Vehicle struck, crashes during Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Slidell on Thursday night (Nov. 14). No one was injured.
Shortly after 7:45 p.m. the STPSO received numerous calls from residents reporting potential gunshots in the area of Coast Blvd. in Slidell.
One vehicle was struck several times, and while fleeing the area, that vehicle hit another vehicle, resulting in a crash near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Coast Blvd.
No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire nor the crash. No additional information is available at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
