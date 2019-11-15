Workers build wall around Saenger, as UNO expert weighs in on Hard Rock implosion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Work has now begun to protect historic sites like the Saenger Theater around the collapsed Hard Rock hotel site, in advance of it's planned implosion in 8 1/2 weeks. One of the leading engineers in the area says implosion is likely the best way to deal with the problem.
Large trucks bring in reinforced walls to protect the Saenger Theater, as plans move forward to implode the hard rock hotel, in less than nine weeks.
The site of the partial hotel collapse has become something of a tourist attraction.
"It's a catastrophe, we are in construction, to see this happen, it was big news in Australia," said Australian tourist Luka Velosevic.
The walls are being placed along the sidewalk's edge with supports extending from the Saenger's exterior walls. They will likely remain in place, until the remains of the Hard Rock are imploded after the first of the year.
“You don’t know when dealing with dynamite, you want things to go inside, and you can’t guarantee that won’t be the case,” said UNO engineering professor, Dr. Norma Jean Mattei. She says the decision to implode the Hard Rock, rather than dismantle it, was the right one.
“To take it down piece by piece, you would have to move to the top, which is unstable, and I wouldn’t want a crew up there,” said Mattei.
Mattei says with all the tourists visiting the French Quarter it’s a good idea they bring down that structure, as quickly as possible.
“Having this building with upper level damage in a tourist city, in the middle of a tourist area, it’s worrisome to me,” said Mattei.
Dr. Mattei says it will be important to keep a wide perimeter around the implosion site, to avoid any mishaps, like the one that occurred in California six years ago, when five people were injured after being struck by debris.
"You may have debris move outside the envelope, and you don't want people within a certain distance," said Mattei.
And she says the sooner the building comes down, the better...with careful planning.
"The timing and sequencing of the explosions, will take the building down on top of itself," said Mattei.
Dr. Mattei says the explosives to be used in the lower portions of the hotel, will be more powerful than the upper, since the lower structure is more robust.
She says from a risk standpoint, it’s better to start from scratch, than to try and rebuild.
