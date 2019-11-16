Edwards and Rispone seek votes on election eve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On the morning of election eve voting machines were rolled out of a warehouse by the hundreds.
And the two candidates for governor spent the day focusing on voters and their get-out-the-vote efforts.
Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat in the Deep South to hold a governorship, faces wealthy businessman Republican Eddie Rispone in the November 16 runoff.
The race is getting national attention given what’s at stake. National Republicans want to reclaim the governor’s seat in Louisiana, while Democrats hope to retain it and prove that their party can still win statewide office.
Rispone made numerous stops around the state earlier in the day before a scheduled evening event in Kenner at Signature Air. Earlier while in Monroe he was surrounded by supporters as he criticized Edwards’ leadership.
"We have all the oil and gas, we have talented and incredibly hardworking people, there's no reason why we're last, none, it's shameful,” said Rispone.
Edwards spent the day in New Orleans, a Democratic stronghold. Earlier in the day he attended a women’s luncheon where 800 supporters attended. Hours earlier he talked about his candidacy in an interview with FOX 8 via satellite.
"The people of Louisiana, they know how much better off we are today with that record $2 billion budget deficit that I inherited well behind us. Three consecutive surpluses. The largest economy in the history of this state. The most personal income ever in our state’s history and the lowest unemployment in almost 12 years,” said Edwards.
Thursday, President Donald Trump returned to the state to rally for Rispone. The morning after Rispone said he is the man to move Louisiana forward in the future.
"We have to turn this state around. We have put it in the career politicians’ hands way too long. This year we have an incredibly conservative Senate and House that are ready to go on offense and turn our state around, we just need a new governor,” Rispone said surrounded by supporters holding his campaign signs.
Edwards says Rispone has relied on the president to boost his campaign because Rispone lacks a vision for the state.
"The fact of the matter is my opponent is trying to nationalize this race because his vision for Louisiana is one that would return us to the failed policies of Bobby Jindal. He can't win on that, so he's trying to distract the voters, but that's not going to work,” said Edwards.
Edwards continues to say he has a good working relationship with Trump and was invited to the White House nine times to work on issues like criminal justice reform, infrastructure and the opioid crisis.
Political pundits say it is a close race and every vote will count.
"It should be a nail-biter if you just looked at the way the primary shook out,” said Tulane University political scientist Brian Brox, Ph.D.
Brox said it is no surprise that on the day before the election that the two candidates were being strategic in where they campaigned.
“They’re both trying to play to their bases. We’re at the moment where they need to be turning out definite supporters,” Brox said. “Trump has been a big factor because Rispone has made him one, normally it’s a conservative state and so Rispone is kind of banking on the fact that at least the white voters in Louisiana tend to be a bit more conservative, fairly high approval of Trump, Trump won the state pretty comfortably in 2016.”
Sandra Wilson, Registrar of Voters for New Orleans, said the early voting numbers are encouraging, in terms of people showing up on election day.
"If the increase in early voting numbers for the general [election] can predict what's going to happen on election day then I would think that more people would come out and vote. I think the numbers are going to be greater for this general election” she said.
And Wilson says even if some voters show up at their polling place without the proper identification they still will be allowed to participate in the election.
"In the state of Louisiana, it’s difficult not to vote because when you show up at the polls and you don’t have the identification that is normally required you can vote affidavit, so there is no way that you should avoid the vote,” said Wilson.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and close at 8 p.m.
