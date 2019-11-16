Frying a turkey for the holidays? Here’s some do’s and dont’s

If you plan on deep frying a turkey this year please follow some simple guidelines: 1. Fry the turkey outside on a flat stable surface at least 10 feet away from the home and not under a covered space. 2. Do not over fill your pot. You need just enough oil to cover the turkey. 3. Use a thermometer and keep the temperature at 350 degrees. 4. Never leave the pot unattended and have a ABC fire extinguisher available. 5. Call 911 in case of emergency! Failure to follow these guidelines could result in this. This is from our 2019 turkey Frying Demo this morning. #SlidellFire