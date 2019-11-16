Frying a turkey for the holidays? Here’s some do’s and dont’s

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Are you planning on frying a turkey for the holidays? Let’s be real, most of us are or know someone who is. But, accidents happen, so please follow these guidelines:
- Fry the turkey outside on a flat stable surface at least 10 feet away from the home and not under a covered space.
- Do not over fill your pot. You need just enough oil to cover the turkey.
- Use a thermometer and keep the temperature at 350 degrees.
- Never leave the pot unattended and have a ABC fire extinguisher available.
St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 demonstrated what NOT to do when frying your falcon...um, we mean turkey.
