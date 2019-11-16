GAME UPDATES: No. 1 LSU vs Ole Miss

Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (3,198), passing yards per game (355.3), and passing touchdowns (33). He’s also first in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in points responsible for (218) and total offense (376.3). He’s on pace to break every LSU single-season passing record. In nine games, Burrow has completed 236-of-299 passes for 3,198 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has only four interceptions. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in 13 straight games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in nine of the last 12 games.