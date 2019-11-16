IMAGES: 2019 New Orleans Heart Walk raises more than $400,000

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The 2019 New Orleans Heart Walk, which took place Saturday at LaSalle Park, raised more than $425,000 for the American Heart Association’s efforts against New Orleans’ number one killer, heart disease.
The non-competitive, 1.8-mile walk raises funds to support heart disease and stroke research and educational programs in the Greater New Orleans area. It’s also held to inspire people to take that first step in improving cardiovascular health and celebrate successes in improving their health.
