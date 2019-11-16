Mandeville and Covington pull off road upsets in Class 5A first round

Lions RB Edgerrin Cooper helped Covington win their first round playoff matchup over Sam Houston (Source: Gray TV)
November 15, 2019 at 11:44 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Both the Skippers and Lions entered the Class 5A playoffs as underdogs, meaning a road trip to start the campaign but both prevailed in Lake Charles.

#19 Mandeville utilized the quarterback-receiver connection of Devon Tott-to-Will Sheppard en route to a 38-14 win over Barbe. They’ll advance to face #3 Alexandria but will host the 10-1 Trojans.

#23 Covington’s upset was even more surprising as they jumped out to a 28-14 lead at the half and maintained their two-touchdown advantage, ultimately winning, 42-28. The Lions’ 42 points are the most they’ve scored all season. They’ll need the offense when they host #7 Destrehan, who beat Ponchatoula, 48-34.

