Mandeville and Covington pull off road upsets in Class 5A first round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Both the Skippers and Lions entered the Class 5A playoffs as underdogs, meaning a road trip to start the campaign but both prevailed in Lake Charles.
#19 Mandeville utilized the quarterback-receiver connection of Devon Tott-to-Will Sheppard en route to a 38-14 win over Barbe. They’ll advance to face #3 Alexandria but will host the 10-1 Trojans.
#23 Covington’s upset was even more surprising as they jumped out to a 28-14 lead at the half and maintained their two-touchdown advantage, ultimately winning, 42-28. The Lions’ 42 points are the most they’ve scored all season. They’ll need the offense when they host #7 Destrehan, who beat Ponchatoula, 48-34.
