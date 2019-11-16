Nicondra: Chilly temps stick around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a beautiful, but chilly Saturday and Sunday will be very similar. Temperatures will start our in the low 40s south and low 30s north again. It’s not out of the question one or two spots north of Lake Pontchartrain touch 32, but most will stay above freezing. We’ll stay dry and keep plenty of sunshine in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s.