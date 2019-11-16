Second Chances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Todd Juluke says jail saved his life.
When addiction took his life off track, he was sentenced to hard time in prison. Years later, a conversation with that same judge sent Juluke down a path he never expected.
A counseling group shuffles into a first floor conference room in the District Attorney’s office.
“My week was good,” says Juluke. I have a lot of things going on.”
He’s a 6’4”, 376 pound man with a voice that commands the room.
“I thank the word that fits my personality this week it optimistic.”
Juluke is hard to ignore.
“I’m not nearly the size of Todd,” says Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
At least that’s what Cannizzaro thought when Juluke approached him in the street nearly eight years ago.
“This is one of those situations where you could either get your ears boxed in or you know,” says Cannizzaro.
Though Cannizzaro didn’t immediately recognize Todd, Todd remembered Cannizzaro.
“He just walked up to me and said ‘Hey, you. Judge Cannizzaro.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.' He said, ‘You sentenced me.' And then I kind of said oh,” says Cannizzaro.
“I don’t know what he was thinking. He probably thought this big guy try to hurt me of something,” says Juluke.
“Unfortunately, the circumstances under which we met were not very pleasant,” says Cannizzaro.
“I hugged him and told him that he saved my life by letting me go to jail,” says Juluke.
Todd faced Cannizzaro in drug court when the D.A. was still on the bench.
“It was a crack pipe charge,” says Juluke.
“Todd was one of those cases where he had been involved a little bit too much in the system,” says Cannizzaro. “It had been more with, he had a hard background and it had been a serious charge where I could not put him in the drug court program. So it was only necessary for him. The only option I really had was jail for him.”
But the New Orleans native didn’t grow up building a rap sheet.
Childhood friend, Pharrell Davis, says Todd was a role model. Well-liked among peers and their parents.
“I couldn’t go nowhere without Todd giving my mother approval,” says Davis. “If I wanted to go somewhere with the big boys, I had to get clarity through them. So, she thought they was angels.”
Todd was no angel but he stayed out of trouble and was stand-out on the basketball court.
“Yeah, he’s tall. He’s tall, but he had a hell of a vertical, you know. Played above the rim,” says Davis.
Todd played basketball at St. Augustine High School, then made the varsity team his freshman year at Florida Memorial College in Miami.
“I was real exceptional then. That’s when I really knew that I was good in basketball,” says Juluke.
But Todd wasn’t just developing his abilities on the hardwood in Miami, he was developing an addiction.
“Miami in the 80s and Miami was, it was cocaine haven,” says Juluke. “After practice, we go to clubs. I was like, wow. I snorted some and I liked it.”
With his hometown connections, Todd soon decided he could make money driving kilos of cocaine to New Orleans.
“I thought it was conveniently acceptable. And so what I did, I used to come back and forth and I influenced a lot of people to sell,” says Juluke.
“Todd was the first person I ever counted $1 million with. To Todd, the ones was like a, uh, a penny,” says Davis. “So, he’ll give me all the ones. I might end up with $30,000 in ones. That’s the money Todd was getting.”
“It was coke and beautiful women and we having fun outside and I got caught up in that because I should be a multi-millionaire if I’m still alive throughout it. But that didn’t happen,” says Juluke.
It was 1989 and Todd had moved back to New Orleans. He planned to finish out his undergrad studies and then earn a pharmacy degree. But Todd never made it. Instead, he ended up at Federal Court where he was convicted on felony drug charges, conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute. Then he was sent to the federal penitentiary.
“And they told me ‘Welcome to your first federal vacation. Mr. Juluke, you’re going to meet everybody you need to know to continue your drug dealing.’ And that’s what it was,” says Juluke.
Todd used his more than two years on the inside as a springboard back into like of dealing and using drugs propelling him even deeper into addiction. Soon, he was smoking crack.
“I got to the point where, you know, nobody didn’t want to trust me. It got real bad for me when you know people see me. I’ll be dressed like this for weeks. I have these clothes on for weeks. No shower. I went all the way down to nothing,” says Juluke. “I’m a bum on the street, eating out of garbage cans.”
Todd was in and out of rehab, struggling to stop using and continuing to rack up drug charges. He finally topped out at seven, volunteering, as he says a total of 15 years to the prison system.
“But Todd turned himself around in jail,” says Cannizzaro. “I think the sort of the epiphany for Todd, if you would, would be when he got out and he approached me.”
By 2012, Cannizzaro was the city’s district attorney and Todd wanted advice on how to clear his criminal record.
“I knew I needed to be gainfully employed. I had a beautiful girlfriend and I needed to be working. I knew, I knew I don’t need to be doing nothing illegal,” says Juluke.
“So, you didn’t think you’d get a job without?”
“I know I couldn’t. Seven drug convictions. Every time I fill out an application, the employers frown up,” says Juluke.
But that conversation with Cannizzaro changed everything.
“He said, ‘I’d like to work for you.’ I said there are certain educational requirements. He didn’t have them at the time. But as a result of my telling him what it was he needed, he went out and he got them,” says Cannizzaro.
After earning an associates and a bachelor’s degree, Todd graduated SUNO with his Master’s in Social Work. But before he did, instead of expungement, Todd was granted clemency.
“This is the biggest day of my life because I got a pardon by John Bel Edwards,” said Juluke.
Then he got the job.
“I never imagined I’d be working in no DA’s office. Never could see that. I never could see that. I’m a criminal. Well, I was a criminal.”
“Todd is what I would consider to be a success story,” says Cannizzaro. “Many of the people can be, the overwhelming majority of people, I should say who find themselves in the criminal justice system can be rehabilitated. Some of them certainly need an opportunity and a chance.”
Todd now works in the business of second chances as a Diversion Counselor.
“If you get caught up, you gotta go to jail,” says Juluke.
The DA’s voluntary diversion program offers offenders the opportunity to avoid conviction if they need to meet certain requirements.
“We offer them a new way to think from a criminal mindset to like a positive responsible citizen mindset,” says Juluke.
“It think Todd is certainly an influence,” says Cannizzaro. “He can communicate better with them. He can tell them about where they’re going if they continue on this particular path. He can tell then that there is a better life. There is a better way.”
“It think it was his destiny to be where he is now,” says Davis. “You’ve been on both sides of the world with the good and the bad.”
“I can go right there and they got to be right there with them in the hood,” says Juluke. “I know that they could be empowered. I know they shouldn’t be forgotten.
When Todd talks, participants have but one reason to pay attention. A second chance.
