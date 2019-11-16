St. Paul’s upsets Holy Cross in Division I slugfest, 9-7

“We played great defense all year,” Wolves head coach Kenny Sears said after the game. “They’ve pulled the wagon for us all year long and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game like that in my thirty years of coaching where you have three safeties....a blocked punt and three safeties. Great effort. Our kids played four quarters, credit to Holy Cross for playing a great game. I’m just real proud of my kids., they really over achieved tonight."