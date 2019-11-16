Stuck between floors: What to do when you’re trapped in an elevator

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the push of a button elevators go up and they come down.
Millions of people use them daily, often without much thought. But sometimes things can go wrong and experts say reacting the wrong way when trapped inside an elevator could prove deadly.
Sandy Saucier said an elevator she boarded malfunctioned mere hours before one of the most important events in her life.
"It was a great day, all having a great time,” said Saucier.
You couldn’t blame her for never forgetting March 20, 2019. Afterall, it was her son’s wedding day in New Orleans.
Saucier said they boarded an elevator at a downtown hotel around 3:30 p.m. They were headed to meet the bride at a different venue for pre-ceremony photos.
"The groom, best man, myself, a couple of groomsmen and the photographer got in the first elevator that opened up and as soon as it closed we got stuck,” Saucier said.
She said after they pressed the elevator’s emergency button, they tried to remain cool and even took some selfies.
"We're in the elevator and everybody's in a great mood, we're on a high, so we're cutting up and we're laughing, just joking around and time is going by and it's like 30 minutes and they keep saying we're working on it, 45 minutes we're working on it,” said Saucier. "So, we called the elevator company ourselves and they said we have no idea when we'll get to you, it will be at least another hour.”
She said an hour and 20 minutes after entering the elevator they were rescued by New Orleans fire fighters because her son decided to seek help beyond the hotel’s staff.
"So, when they told us it would be another hour, he immediately got on his phone, our wedding planner got on her phone on the other side of the elevator, [and in] 10 minutes the fire truck was there and 10 minutes later they broke open the doors and got us out,” Saucier stated.
Being locked inside a metal box can be daunting for anyone.
NOFD Capt. Edwin Holmes, who serves as the agency’s public information officer, boarded an elevator to demonstrate what riders should not do if they get trapped inside.
"I know it sounds easier said than done but the first thing you need to do is try to remain calm. Even as a first responder I’ve been there, there’s that degree of uncertainty that kicks in. You don’t know what’s going on, the fear of the unknown here,” Holmes said.
Saucier and her group rightly employed the emergency button.
"You would want to hit the alarm, hit the call button. It goes to building maintenance, you know, let them know what's going on. And most of your newer elevators, your hi-rise, hotels things of that nature, someone's monitoring the elevator already. So, they already know which elevator there's a problem with,” said Holmes.
Still, he conceded scary thoughts may run rampant in some people locked inside an elevator.
"A lot of people may be in fear of a free-fall or something. That’s something that, that’s like the least of your concerns. That would be like getting struck by lightning twice in the same place…There are braking systems in between each floor. There are other contingencies that are built into the elevator systems,” said Holmes.
And experts say never attempt to break out of an elevator car on your own because it could put your life in danger.
“Trying to escape an elevator on your own, that’s the last thing we want you to do. In fact, that’s something you should never try,” Holmes said. “Well, we don’t know if the power may kick back on while you’re trying to exit that elevator.”
In some other states, people have lost their lives when elevator doors crushed them. "There's electricity involved, there's moving parts involved,” Holmes stated.
He said riders should stand in the center of the elevator if it malfunctions and never jump up and down.
"You could jolt it into moving period, you know, it may move just a couple of feet…we want you to stand still,” said Holmes.
Saucier said they kept their feet on the ground.
"We knew don’t jump, that’s going to make it worse, but we absolutely were pressing buttons, we were trying to force it open. We were doing things that he was saying not to do, but I think there just needs to be a sense of urgency amongst the places of business that if somebody gets stuck it can go south, it could have gotten worse,” said Saucier.
The NOFD says where an elevator malfunctions is a factor they consider when making rescues. "If it's in between floors you have to determine where you're going to try to evacuate the passengers from above or below,” said Capt. Holmes.
And he said it is not a rarity to get calls for rescues.
“It is not, especially downtown New Orleans we have several hotels and high-rises and this does happen, you know, and we respond and it's usually one of the rescue units,” Holmes added.
Saucier is thrilled they respond to such calls.
"I'm in my dress and heels. I had to go back to the spa to get my hair and makeup done because you're in an elevator with seven people and there's no air condition, none and we're all sweating,” she said of her experience.
Still, she says despite the unfortunate experience they made it to the wedding.
"It didn't ruin it until the pictures and then I got the pictures and I'm like, um, didn't get this one, didn't get this one,” Saucier said.
Holmes said coping with being trapped in an elevator may be made easier if people relax and take the appropriate steps.
"Try the call button first. If you are unable to contact anyone through that, your last resort is always your cell phone to dial 911, let the responders know what's going on,” he said.
For more tips go to: https://nola.gov/nofd/fire-safety-tips/elevator-safety/.
