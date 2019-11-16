Uptown residents frustrated with second water line break in a month

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Uptown residents said they're fed up after seeing another leak on their street, after a water main burst and flooded their street last month.
It’s been over a month since Panola Street was flooded from a major water main break.
A few weeks later, water was leaking again.
"I heard the water coming, so I walked over here, and i saw it trickling down," Ashley Gullo said.
According to the Sewerage and Water Board, this new leak comes from a smaller line by the main they repaired.
“It’s a smaller, six-inch water line, so if you compare that to the 48-inch line that broke last month, obviously much smaller. Will not have the same impact at all on those residents,” Courtney Barnes, Sewerage and Water Board Press Secretary said.
Walter Pierre said he noticed crews put out a pile of gravel by the leak about a week ago, but says they haven't returned.
"They put an entire pile of granite in front of the leaking water, making a small flooding situation, and now my car's right on top of it," Pierre said.
"The repair was originally scheduled earlier this week, but had some weather impact, so we're prioritizing it for Monday, and as you know, normally our priority is based on the impact on water service, so since that's a smaller line, we don't anticipate any impacts on water service," Barnes said.
Some residents still recovering from the first leak worry the second may become just as bad, but Sewerage and Water Board officials said this leak is much smaller.
"It's not fun. I'm leaving for five days, so I don't know what's going to be here when I come home." Gullo said.
Pierre said his neighbor is moving because of the issues on their street.
"He had thought about moving out, but then he was contemplating should he, and then the water main broke, made the deicision easier on him, and then this is just icing on the cake for him to move out," Pierre said.
"Three months before that, Lowerline was all torn up for months and months, so it's just one thing after the other," Gullo said.
Residents directly impacted by the second leak, said they hope it will be fixed soon.
"It's part frustrating, yes. Part used to it," Pierre said.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, and we do thank them for their patience," Barnes said.
According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the leak on the six-inch line was likely due to old age.
