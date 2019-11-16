Zack: Sunny skies, cool temperatures this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a streak now as we are in store for our third weekend in a row of just perfect fall weather.
Now it is a cold start to the day as many of you are waking up to frost when you step out the door but that will quickly give way to sunny skies and a cool afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to right around 60 and as long as you’re in that sun, it will feel absolutely wonderful.
There won’t be much change going into Sunday as another cold start will give way to a beautiful afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A few extra clouds may be noted in that Sunday forecast but overall no big deal. Those clouds won’t bring any rain.
In fact we may not see rain over the next 7 days as we look to remain dry with a slow warming trend to those temperatures going into next week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.