Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa flown to Houston Saturday night for surgery, out for rest of the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to a statement from Alabama Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain, “For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.”
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of this season after suffering a dislocated right hip Saturday in the 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Tagovailoa injured his hip while being dragged down after a scramble late in the first half. He needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field late in the second quarter. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic.
“Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season,” said Dr. Cain said.
Tua addressed fans in a tweet Saturday evening.
The Tide dealt with a number of player injuries to get the win against Miss. St Saturday in Starkville.
Raekwon Davis suffered a sprained ankle, D.J. Dale with a knee injury, Henry Ruggs with bruised ribs as well as a few other injuries.
