The Extra Point Week 11: Drop the dead weight

Last week on the Extra Point we highlighted a few players that are worth picking up on their bye weeks while they were flying under the radar -- names like Derrius Guice, Will Fuller and Nick Foles or Dede Westbrook. But in order to add players, you have to let some go.
There are some players worth hanging on to, some to be wary of, and some you should cut ties with on your fantasy roster altogether.
Worth hanging on to, obviously, Saints tight end Jared Cook. He’s been simply mediocre so far compared to expectations out of training camp, but there should be better days to come with Drew Brees. We saw glimpses of it on Sunday against Atlanta with his season-high six catches for 74 yards.
Also worth keeping on the roster, especially if you have an injured reserve spot, Rams receiver Brandin Cooks. Call me overly optimistic, considering he’s already been ruled out for this week’s game as well, but if the team hasn’t placed him on IR yet, there’s a chance he returns to an offense where he’s a featured player.
One guy I’d be cautious of is running back David Johnson. I’m not saying drop him, but for several weeks now, he hasn’t been involved at all in the Cardinals game plan. With the emergence of Chase Edmonds, the trade for Kenyan Drake, and some of Johnson’s own injuries, he’s been squeezed out of his role. And to make matters worse, the Cardinals haven’t been giving any indications on which way they’re going at running back before their games.
I’d also be cautious of Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He began as a frequent target of Derek Carr. But over the last few weeks, Carr has been more comfortable spreading the ball around the offense, and without a high volume of targets, Waller isn’t the sure bet at tight end that he was during the first half of the season.
As for guys I’d give up on, two receivers come to mind. The first is Jets receiver Robby Anderson. If you were holding out hope that he’d be a solid option with Sam Darnold at quarterback, it’s time to let go. Darnold is clearly favoring Jamsion Crowder more, and even against a terrible Giants secondary last week, and the even worse Dolphins the week before, Anderson only caught three passes in the two weeks combined.
And finally, the tough one to move past is Bengals wide out A.J. Green. At one point, we thought he’d be back by week six or seven. Now, it feels like we’re just being strung along. As bad as the Bengals are, I’m honestly surprised they haven’t just put him on IR themselves. Even if he were to play, his fantasy value would be minimal with a rookie quarterback.
