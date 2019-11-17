3 teenagers shot in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police said that at least three teenagers were shot Saturday night (Nov. 16) in eastern New Orleans.
An NOPD spokesperson said the victims were two boys, 14 and 16, and one girl, 15. All three of them were shot in the leg. They were shot in the 13000 blk. of the I-10 Service Rd. around 9:45 p.m.
None of the injures are life threatening, according to police. They were taken to an area hospital.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
