LSU remains in top spot in AP, Coaches polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU retained its No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches polls after a 58-37 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Georgia and Alabama swapped spots in both polls, despite the Tide beating Mississippi State 38-7. Alabama lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who dislocated his right hip in the second quarter and will miss the rest of the season.
Minnesota and Baylor both suffered their first losses of the season, resulting in them falling out of the top 10.
- LSU (10-0) [54 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (10-0) [5 first-place votes]
- Clemson (11-0) [3 first-place votes]
- Georgia (9-1)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Utah (9-1)
- Oklahoma (9-1)
- Penn State (9-1)
- Florida (9-2)
____________
RELATED STORIES:
____________
- LSU (10-0) [55 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (10-0) [6 first-place votes]
- Clemson (11-0) [4 first-place votes]
- Georgia (9-1)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Oklahoma (9-1)
- Utah (9-1)
- Penn State (9-1)
- Florida (9-2)
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.