Mike Cooper wins St. Tammany Parish president seat in landside

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Mike Cooper was elected parish president of St. Tammany Parish on Saturday.
Cooper said the experience he gained as mayor of Covington will help him work with existing parish revenues to get things done.
"This is the outcome we all worked so hard for and we're all proud of this achievement," Cooper said. "This was not easy and we knew from the start that it wouldn't be, but the people of St. Tammany are ready for a change and today they've said so loud and clear.
"My campaign was based on a platform of addressing transportation, traffic, and infrastructure needs; utilizing our tax revenues wisely and efficiently; and restoring trust and confidence in Parish Government. This positive message resonated with the voters of St Tammany and I thank them," said Cooper. "I sincerely appreciate the work and support so many have given us since we started this race a year ago, and I truly appreciate Pat Brister's service for the last eight years.”
Cooper won on a platform of infrastructure issues. Cooper said he would restore trust in parish government.
Pat Brister said she achieved a lot as parish president. She was elected to the seat in 2011.
