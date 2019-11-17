Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10; driver arrested

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a car crash, New Orleans police say.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-10 West near the Canal Street exit.
The 25-year-old woman involved in the accident died on the scene. Her identity was not released.
The NOPD says three vehicles were driving in the center lane of I-10 west when car number one crashed into car number two causing it to crash into car number three.
The woman who was killed was a passenger in the second car and the driver is in critical condition.
Car three′s driver has minor injuries.
The driver of car number one is in custody.
