Orleans First City Court judge Angelique Reed passes away

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Orleans Parish First City Court Judge Angelique Reed died Saturday after a brief illness, according a court spokesman.
Reed was the senior judge in Section B of First City Court.
Further details on her passing were not available.
Judge Angelique Aristell Reed was elected on Oct. 3, 1998 as the first African American Judge to serve in First City Court for the Parish of Orleans.
She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, Xavier University and Loyola University Law school.
After graduating from Loyola, she received the Gillis Long Public Service Award recognizing her talents and contributions to the community. She also was the national winner of the Frederick Douglas Moot Court Competition where she won an award for best written brief.
She was 59 years old.
