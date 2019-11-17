Overtime Podcast #104 - LSU wins, Tulane loses, SLU-Nicholls set for showdown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU outscores Ole Miss in a shootout thanks to their historic offense and suspect defense while Tulane can’t mount a comeback at Temple and the River Bell Classic between Southeastern and Nicholls is set to decide the Southland title.
Chris Hagan on the ramifications of LSU’s ongoing defensive issues:
“If there were a reason for the committee, maybe not this week but in the future, to knock LSU from #1 back to #2, that defense could be a reason why because the way they looked last night, they don’t look like a complete team.”
Juan Kincaid on Tulane coming up short in their comeback attempt at Temple:
“There’s been progress in the program but I just think Justin McMillan has taken them as far as he can take them. They’ve got to get a better quarterback next year.”
