Saints return to their winning ways with emphatic victory over the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Well, the Atlanta Falcons loss didn’t linger too long for the Saints. A week after losing in the Dome, the Black and Gold quieted the detractors by registering a road win over Tampa Bay, 34-17.
New Orleans now owns a three-game lead in the NFC with their 8-2 record. The Panthers lost against the Falcons, dropping them to 5-5 overall.
The final nail in the Bucs coffin came on Jameis Winston’s third interception of the day. Marcus Williams returned the pick-six 55 yards.
Drew Brees racked up three touchdown passes on the afternoon. His final numbers were 28-35 passing, with a 228 yards.
The Saints found the end zone twice in the first half. Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown, and also hooked up with Jared Cook for a 3-yard score. Thomas hauled in six passes from Brees, for 88 yards.
The Saints scored one touchdown in the second half, Ted Ginn, Jr. 8-yard touchdown reception.
New Orleans forced four Winston interceptions total in the contest. Demario Davis grabbed one off a tip-drill, Vonn Bell hauled in a pick right before halftime, and P.J. Williams got an interception late in the fourth quarter.
