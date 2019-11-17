St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith wins another term

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith secured another term with a victory over Tim Lentz.
Supporters of Smith began celebrating at the Slidell municipal auditorium Saturday nights after precinct reporting reached 60 percent.
Smith says he didn’t anticipate celebrating his win so early in the evening, addressing his supporters just before 9:30 p.m. But he stayed ahead all night, leading with 57 to 43 with 99 percent of the precincts reporting.
Smith and his wife Adele took the stage along with his former opponent turned supporter, Nick Tranchina.
Tranchina was knocked out of the running last month, when voters opted for former Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz and incumbent Randy Smith.
Smith, a former Slidell Police Chief, says he’s looking forward to carrying on his mission of ensuring the safety of St. Tammany residents by keeping the crime rate low and response times and solve rates high.
“My plan is to continue to keep the public’s trust and to build public trust, community outreach and, for all, everybody works for me, accountability and professionalism which is very important and get that back to this community,” says Smith. “We are here to serve the public. We are public servants first. Number one then it’s me. Leadership.”
Though he and his wife were all smiles all night, Smith says he did have some anxiety going into the race, especially since it was a runoff and voter turnout could’ve gone either way.
