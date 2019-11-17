Voters pass two of three tax initiatives in Orleans Parish

“Congratulations to Governor John Bel Edwards! Re-electing him was a huge win for the people of Louisiana, and for the people of New Orleans — who came out in force to show up for a governor who stood up for us,” said Cantrell. “Thank you as well to all of our Orleans Parish residents who stood up and spoke out for the ‘Ballot of Yes’. Voters said yes to our bond sale, yes to our STR measure, and yes to our Human Rights Commission— and in doing so, they said yes to funding our critical needs and to getting our people their fair share. Big wins tonight for our City, for our residents, and for Gov. John Bel Edwards!”