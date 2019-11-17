Zack: Another Saintsational day of weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s another Saints Sunday and it will also be another saintsational day of weather as we continue in this quiet pattern.
We will start Sunday on the cold side as many of you are waking up to frosty conditions but quickly those temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s come later this afternoon. Sitting under mostly sunny skies those temperatures will feel absolutely wonderful as you go about your weekend activities. If there is any change between today’s weather and yesterday, a few more high clouds could filter the sun from time to time.
The warming trend starts to ramp up as we head back to work on Monday. Now we still have a few more chilly mornings ahead but the afternoon highs will return to the 70s by Tuesday. Eventually morning lows will begin to rise closer to the 50s then 60s and at that point we might have to worry about fog later this week.
Rain chances remain near zero for most of the week before our next storm system arrives around Friday going into next weekend.
