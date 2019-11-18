After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

There was a fear all week about the Saints not having Marshon Lattimore available against a pretty formidable duo of wide receivers. That worry was quickly squashed as P.J. Williams and Eli Apple stepped up in Lattimore’s absence. It also helped that Jameis Winston, the NFL’s leader in interceptions thrown, was the quarterback on the other end. Winston is known for making a lot of risky throws and the Saints were there all game to take advantage. They picked Winston off four times. The first one by DeMario Davis set up the Saints’ first touchdown. Vonn Bell recorded his first career interception right before halftime. Marcus Williams took advantage of an overthrow and brought his back for a touchdown, while PJ Williams prevented a late Bucs touchdown with a pick in the end zone.