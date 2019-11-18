Ed Orgeron shoulders the blame for defensive mistakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -
Part of what makes Ed Orgeron a tremendous recruiter is his players-first mentality. But that doesn’t just apply to bring talent into the program. Following a game against Ole Miss where they won, but were also disappointing on defense, Coach Orgeron put his team’s feelings above the outside perception that they played a poor game and shouldered the blame for their mistakes himself.
“I want to make sure that, as the leaders of the program, we’re giving them the right thing at the right time to do,” says Orgeron. “We’re going to give them that today, and we’re going to put them in great position. Obviously, they’re going to have to make the plays. I think it’s a combination of both. But I’m never going to put it on the players. I’m going to put it on me first.”
Still, his players were visibly frustrated on Saturday night after allowing the Rebels to run for more than 400 yards. But Orgeron was quick to put to bed any talk of the defense lacking leadership. Instead, he noted just how many veteran players they do turn to in big moments.
“We’re getting good leadership from K’Lavon Chaisson and Rashard Lawrence,” says Orgeron. “Besides last game, I thought Patrick Queen, I’m not saying he didn’t play well last game, but he’s been playing pretty good. Him and Jacob, we’ve been pleased with those guys.”
The moral of the story: 10 games into the season, the Tigers are who they are at this point, and unnecessary, over the top criticism isn’t going to change that.
“I don’t want to get down on our players,” says Orgeron. “We’re 10-0, and we have a chance to have a great season. I know these guys are going to answer the bell. So I think we’re going to finish the season strong.”
